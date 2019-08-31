ANDERSON — A Losantville man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison in connection with a 2018 stabbing in Chesterfield.
Madison Circuit Court Division 1 Judge Angela Warner Sims sentenced Troy Lee Neal, 47, to 25 years in prison after his conviction on a charge of attempted voluntary manslaughter and 10 years as a habitual offender.
A Circuit Court jury in July found Neal guilty of the charge of involuntary manslaughter. Neal was found not guilty on two burglary charges.
Neal was charged with the stabbing of Axel Scheirs, 48, Selma, according to a press release from Chesterfield Police Department.
The stabbing was reported in the 400 block of Anderson Road, Chesterfield. Police arrived to find Scheirs alert and responsive, according to the release.
Scheirs was taken by ambulance to St. Vincent Anderson Hospital for treatment of his wounds, Chief Bill Ingles said.
Scheirs was visiting Troy Neal’s estranged wife, Kimberly Neal, when Troy Neal reportedly came into the house unannounced and confronted the pair, asking if Scheirs was “her new man,” according to the release.
Neal reportedly took out a pocket knife and stabbed Scheirs in the back five times. Scheirs stood up, took out his handgun and pointed it at him, and told him to leave, according to the release.
Kimberly Neal’s son, who lives nearby, walked in, saw what was happening and pulled her estranged husband out of the house.
Neal left the scene in a silver Dodge Dakota.
He was in a police chase with Middletown Police until he was arrested at his parents’ house near Selma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.