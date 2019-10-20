Though they have no legal authority to influence the outcome of the decision to allow Newco Metals Inc. to install a new remelter, the Pendleton Town Council and the Plan Commission each have sent letters in opposition to the company’s request to the Ingalls Board of Zoning Appeals.
On Wednesday, the Lapel Town Council, under pressure from residents living near County Road 700 West, also voted to have its attorney draft a letter to the Ingalls BZA.
“We are opposing them to rezone that because we’re not sure that the air pollution is going to be quite what they said,” Lapel Council President Debra Wainscott said.
But the Rasmussen brothers said no member of any municipality outside of Ingalls ever made contact with them about Element 13 to learn more about the project. They said they also were blindsided because they weren’t invited to the public meetings in Pendleton and Lapel even though their project was on the agendas.
“If we’d have known about that, we would have been there,” said Newco co-owner Chris Rasmussen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.