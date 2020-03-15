ANDERSON – When 20 children were massacred in 2012 at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Massachusetts, Joe Cronk thought it might be a good idea to take some law enforcement classes in an effort to get a better understanding of how to keep students at Anderson Community Schools safe.
But the district’s director of operations didn’t stop with theory. Cronk, 56, went on to become a reserve deputy with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.
“I got in on that and just kept taking those classes,” the Daleville resident said.
Those who know him, including his administrative assistant Susie Reed, aren’t surprised. They said ACS’s newly appointed interim superintendent doesn’t just learn a subject, but immerses himself in it.
“I’ve never seen anyone who takes the bit between the teeth and runs with it like he does,” Reed said. “He takes everything extremely seriously. He takes everything to the Nth degree.”
Cronk last Tuesday became ACS’s instructional leader when the Board of Trustees voted to transfer Timothy Smith’s duties to him. Smith, who is on administrative leave, also remains superintendent, at least in name, as he and the board hammer out a separation agreement.
Growing up in New Castle with a father who was a basketball coach, Cronk always was into sports and attended sporting events. In high school, he played football,
“I was always a good student. I always followed the rules,” he said.
Developing an aptitude for social studies and languages along the way, Cronk entered Ball State University intending to major in pre-law. While studying political science, he took a class on on polling methods that introduced him to computing.
“I was good at the computing part of that,” he said. “I just found I had an aptitude for that and started taking computer science.” He also earned a minor in German.
After working his senior year for Computer Services at BSU, Cronk pursued a career there that included working as a programmer, analyst and German instructor.
In 1989, he came to ACS as director of data processing and over the years helped build the district’s administrative and classroom computer programs.
“That was back when computers were the size of this desk and we had tape drives,” he said. “Most of what’s here, I’ve built. I’ve sort of grown up with this place, and they’ve grown up with me.”
Cronk, who also continues in his role as operations director, is the one who makes the decision whether school will be canceled or delayed because of inclement weather. That requires him to rise at about 3 a.m. so he can make the decision by 5:20 a.m. when the first buses are scheduled to roll.
“We have to make the earliest go/no-go decision of anyone in the county,” he said. “Even on a day we don’t have weather, you never know if there’s going to be fog.”
Along the way, he picked up a number of other duties, including that of the district’s expulsion examiner. Cronk said he believed it would improve his credibility in that role, so he earned a superintendent’s license.
“The superintendent’s license was not to allow me to be a superintendent,” he stressed. He also said he does not plan to apply for ACS’s superintendent’s position when it is posted.
About two weeks ago, Cronk was approached by members of the district’s Board of Trustees and told he may be asked to step into the role of assistant superintendent.
“I have made a career in ACS of doing what’s asked of me,” he said.
Cronk said he believes with Smith’s departure as superintendent, his current role is to unite ACS’s stakeholders, including students, parents, staff and the community and weather the challenges faced by the district as the school year winds down.
“It leaves a hole. It leaves a jagged, irritating hole,” he said. “My role is to heal any wounds that are caused by this situation. That damage has to be repaired. Trust has to be repaired.”
One of the criticisms of previous administrations, Cronk said, is a lack of communication and collaboration.
“Part of my goal is to rectify that,” he said.
Cronk said he doesn’t plan to make any major changes or hires.
“You need a superintendent to place their own team,” he said.
“We’re going to work in a team atmosphere. One person can’t do it,” he said.
Reed said Cronk, who routinely deals with distraught students and parents, is a compassionate expulsion examiner.
“He really has a heart for them and really wants to do the best he can for that student so that student gets a good education,” she said.
Like Reed, Nancy Cronk said her husband of 33 years is consumed with attaining knowledge.
“I think by far and away, his hobby is learning, and that can be about anything. You don’t want to play Jeopardy with him,” she said. “If he has a need to understand something, he will get to the root of it.”
Nancy Cronk first met her husband when they were students at Ball State, but it wasn’t until they later worked together at the university that they found they had common ground and started dating.
“Personally, he is my better half,” she said. “He is a fantastic dad. He’s very much a hands-on kind of dad. He genuinely cares about kids.”
