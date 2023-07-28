LAPEL — The town of Lapel has reached an agreement with the company hired to replace the water lines.
Robert Bellucci, engineer with Commonwealth Engineering, said Thursday that town officials met with Atlas Excavating to develop a new plan moving forward.
The replacement of water lines by Atlas was supposed to be completed by February.
“What we want to see is them complete the areas already started and get those four or five areas wrapped up,” Bellucci said.
“We have an agreement moving forward,” he said. “We have agreed on a process on workflow going forward.”
Bellucci said the work along Pendleton Avenue, recently repaved by the Indiana Department of Transportation, has been completed except for connecting some lines.
He said the plan moving forward is to work on areas along the perimeter of Pendleton Avenue before any new work is started.
Included is work in the area of Fifth and Walnut streets, an alley between Main and Woodward streets, and the completion of work along 14th and Erie streets.
“The work is expected to be done by the end of the year,” Bellucci said.
He said it’s still possible that new water lines will be installed using a trench method instead of boring for the new water lines.
“We have identified a better procedure working with the town utility department to deal with the issues we experienced in the past,” Bellucci said.
He said the project is still within the budget approved by the Lapel Town Council in 2022.
Two months ago, Bellucci said the initial focus will be along Erie Street where work was started by Atlas Excavating.
That plan has since changed with the new agreement.
He said Atlas Excavating has not formally asked Lapel for an increase in its $2.1 million contract.
Thieneman Construction was awarded a contract of $1,992,000 for improvement work on the well and both water treatment and storage facilities.
The upgraded system will pull water from the two existing wells at the same time to be filtered together.
The plan includes upgrades to the filtration system and controls at the water treatment plant.
A new mixing system to improve water quality will be installed for the 200,000-gallon elevated storage tank and the 200,000-gallon ground storage facility.
Atlas Excavating was awarded a contract for improvements to the water distribution system. Four priority areas have been identified for those improvements, including replacing old and undersized pipes.
Lapel received a $700,000 grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs for all the water-related work, with the town providing $66,000 in required matching funds.
The town borrowed the remainder of the funding from the Indiana Revolving Loan Fund and reserves.