ANDERSON — The first step toward a 111-unit housing development along Lindberg Road has been approved by the Anderson Plan Commission.
The commission voted unanimously Tuesday to rezone the former Anderson Christian School campus, which covers 17.8 acres in the 2600 block of Lindberg Road, to allow for apartments.
The Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals will have to approve the residential development plan.
Work is expected to start most likely in the spring of 2022 and take up to 18 months to complete.
Anderson City Councilwoman Jennifer Culp, who represents the area and is a member of the plan commission, said she was impressed by Renewing Management’s presentation.
“They went around and met with the neighbors,” she said. “I’m excited about this. It will be a great addition to the area.”
David Eicks, chairman of the Anderson Board of Public Works and the plan commission, noted that Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. had some concerns that were addressed by the developer.
“This is a project we can be proud of,” he said.
The proposal includes a new church, The Mercy Road Church, which will occupy the existing church building. The unfinished school building will be converted into a community center.
Renewing Management plans to use the remaining 13 acres to construct 37 triplex townhouses with a total of 111 apartments.
The company operates the Stonebrook Apartments on Columbus Avenue and Cedar Ridge on 38th Street.
Ethan Fernhaber of Renewing Management said the Mercy Road Church is investing $1 million in the former church and to convert the unfinished school building into a community center.
He said the investment in the apartment complex will be as much as $8 million and that the company does not plan to ask for any incentives from the city.
David Gilman of Renewing Management said the apartments would rent at market rates and could attract “empty nesters.”
“We’re blending multi-family housing with an existing church,” Gilman said. “We’re also being sensitive to the residents in the area.”
The project includes a privacy fence on the west side of the property and a row of evergreen trees on the east side along two existing single-family developments.
The plan includes a nature park, storm water detention area, playground, community garden, walking trails and a dog park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.