ANDERSON — Work on the new bus terminal in downtown Anderson is being delayed because a third environmental study must be completed.
The City of Anderson Transit System's new bus terminal, to be located at the corner of 13th and Jackson streets, and was planned to open next February, but Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said the facility will probably not be completed until early summer of 2020.
Broderick said during the Phase 2 environmental study, an outhouse was discovered that archaeologists thought was significant.
He said they also discovered old glass bottles and parts of a shoe.
“We’re trying to formulate a plan at the federal level,” Broderick said. “There has to be additional excavations and data collected.”
Once the Federal Transportation Administration approves the third environmental study, construction may start.
The hope is that the third environmental study will be completed in September and the federal government will clear the property for construction to begin.
“Historically, there were four or five houses on the site,” Broderick said.
The building where the bus terminal is to be located was once used as a Merchant Marine museum and several other offices, but it has been vacant for a number of years.
The city has been discussing a new bus terminal to replace the one in the 1200 block of Main Street for close to 20 years.
“Back in 2002 J. Mark Lawler, the mayor at the time, recognized the need for a new transportation center,” Broderick said in March during the demolition work. “Every administration since has recognized the importance of a new transportation center and the importance of public transportation in our community.”
When complete, the $8.5 million three-story transportation center will include space for commercial and retail outlets.
The Anderson Board of Public Works recently awarded a contract to Patterson Horth General Contractors. Mike Montgomery of krM Architecture, which designed the future building, said the contract specifies the work is to be completed in 400 days.
The federal government is providing a minimum of $6.3 million in grant funds for the project, with the city of Anderson allocating $750,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds.
The Anderson Redevelopment Commission voted last year to provide $1.5 million in tax increment financing, or TIF, funds for the $8.5 million project.
Anderson is responsible for 20 percent of the construction costs.
The plan is to construct a 16,000-square-foot, three-story building. The CATS terminal will be located on the north side of the first floor, with a loading and unloading zone to the east.
The remaining first-floor space and the second and third floors would be available for leasing to developers.
Jackson Street from 13th to 14th streets will be reduced to two lanes with the current right lane modified for parking in front of the terminal.
Thirteenth Street will be closed to traffic between Jackson and Meridian streets, and the alley west of the Dickmann Town Center will be converted to two-way traffic.
Since 2002, there have been several proposals on where to locate the new bus terminal with the Broderick administration reaching a decision in 2016 on the site.
Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.
