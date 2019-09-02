ANDERSON — Local business developer Dave Cravens has received primary plat approval for the construction of a shopping center.
The Anderson Plan Commission approved the request Tuesday. The proposed shopping center is located on 1.5 acres in the 3700 block of South Scatterfield Road, directly north of the Independent Federal Credit Union.
The plan is to construct an 8,000-square-foot building for up to three tenants.
Cravens is the chief of the Anderson Fire Department and owns several commercial properties along Scatterfield Road.
Tim Stires, deputy director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said the proposed development is not in conflict with the city’s comprehensive plan and the Municipal Development Department staff is recommending approval of the request.
Steve Servies, of Servies Surveying and Engineering, said there would be cross access between the Independent Federal Credit Union to the south and cross access to the west of the property in case there is future development along East 37th Street.
“I look forward to bringing new businesses to Anderson,” Cravens said. “I want to be a good partner to the neighbors.”
Local resident Susan Snyder asked that no access to the Cravens property be allowed off East 37th Street.
“I want to protect the elementary school kids that live on 37th Street,” she said. “There are a lot of young kids that ride bikes on the street, which dead ends.”
Snyder also asked that no trash dumpster be allowed along 37th Street.
Greg Spencer, president of the Plan Commission, said those were issues to be considered by the Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals. The BZA will consider a special exception for the development at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Local resident Jill Dunn requested that a fence be placed on the west side of the property between the development and an adjacent residential area.
“My intent is to build a new fence on the west side,” Cravens said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.