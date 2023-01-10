ANDERSON — For more than two years, there has been an attempt to create a new Madison County ordinance to regulate large-scale solar energy facilities. A new ordinance could be presented by the spring.
The debate about a new ordinance started when Madison County approved Lone Oak solar facility in northern Madison County, which is still on hold pending a decision by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission in March.
Brad Newman, former director of the Madison County Planning Department, presented a draft proposal in 2021, but county officials never officially acted on it.
Larry Strange, director of the Planning Department, told the County Plan Commission on Tuesday that he hopes to have a new draft ordinance completed by June.
Strange said at the commission's meeting that he would like to have a series of open houses to get input from county residents.
He said open houses could take place in Anderson and one each in the northern and southern parts of the county.
“We could start the outreach process in January and February,” Strange said. “I could refine the ordinance in March and April.”
He said the Plan Commission could vote on a new solar ordinance in May or June to make a recommendation to the Madison County Commissioners for final adoption.
Strange said he would like to present the proposed changes to the existing county solar ordinance.
“I could have a draft ordinance by February,” he said. “At the next meeting, I could present what is being proposed.”
Plan Commission member John Simmermon said there are other companies looking at solar energy projects in the county.
“I’m not sure they are aware of the proposed changes,” he said.
The Plan Commission directed Strange to draft a new solar ordinance proposal and not use the draft Newman completed.
Newman’s proposed ordinance included a property value guarantee, limits on commercial solar farms to 20% of the prime agricultural land in the county and limits on what zone classification a project could receive.
Large scale solar energy projects would be permitted in areas zoned for industrial use.
Solar energy projects would have been prohibited in any area of the county zoned for residential use and permitted with a special use in areas zoned for agriculture, conservation residential, parks, local commercial, general and highway commercial.
The ordinance requires a 200-foot setback from adjacent property lines and requires any developer to conduct at least one community informational meeting.