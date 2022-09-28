ANDERSON — Getting dentures for some can be literally like pulling teeth, especially for low-income individuals as insurances like Medicaid will not pay for dental appliances such as dentures, if patients have too many teeth.
“With Medicaid, you have to be missing three posterior back teeth on both sides, in order to pay for a partial denture,” office manager for Christina Wroblewski Family Dentistry, Jenni Current said. “If you have a front tooth missing, which is a big part of people’s lives, they can’t get jobs, they’re judged by their appearance and Medicaid does not pay for that.”
As of last week, Mark Funderburk, a certified dental practitioner, established A Better Life Foundation, an organization geared toward giving quality dental care to those in need.
According to a 2012 article from the American Journal for Public Health, dental coverage is a major barrier to getting adequate care, especially for the elderly.
“Medicare only covers narrowly defined medically necessary procedures and many state Medicaid programs do not cover dental services for adults. This results in adults paying an increasing portion of their dental expenditures out of pocket as they age,” the article said.
The above trend still holds, even when private insurance is used. The article quotes national data which suggests insurance pays 50% of expenditures for those 55-64 and only 14% for those 75 and older.
Not taking care of one’s oral health could lead to adverse outcomes for one’s overall health. Funderburk even linked not being able to properly chew one’s food to stomach cancer.
The article previously cited also lists studies linking invasive procedures, such as a tooth extraction with a greater incidences of heart attacks and strokes. It can also affect one’s food choices and therefore one’s dietary health. Easier to chew foods, according to the article, contain higher levels of saturated fat and cholesterol.
Dentures could be just what someone needs, in order to get a leg up in the job market. Current said she remembers a patient thanking them for her dentures, saying she finally got a job, after being repeatedly rejected.
Current, who is a board member for the foundation, said the two hope to help folks get their smile and therefore their lives back.
For more information about a Better Life Foundation, contact Funderburk at smilesRmyjob@yahoo.com.