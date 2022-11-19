ANDERSON — “It takes a community to love a community.”
The sentiment behind a project designed to encourage residents to be responsible tenants is based in a desire to help them build better lives for themselves, officials said during a ceremony and dinner to celebrate the opening of a “five-and-dime” store at the Westvale Manor Apartments.
The Anderson Housing Authority is partnering with the Mercy Table, a local community services organization, to provide merchandise for the store, which will be housed in the complex’s Joyce Foggs Resident Services Building. Residents of AHA housing across the city will be eligible to qualify for coupons good toward clothing, accessories and other items.
“It’s our overall goal to really start lifting our families out of poverty and bringing them into self-sufficiency,” said Kim Townsend, executive director of the Anderson Housing Authority. “We’re hoping eventually they can take over this endeavor and be more active in this process.”
Teresa May, the AHA’s housing manager, developed a point system to value the coupons. The idea, she said, is to motivate residents to be more intentional about day-to-day responsibilities, including housekeeping, picking up trash on apartment properties and paying rent and utility bills on time. Landing a job is a particularly high-value bonus, she said.
“If you actually gain employment — and that is a big thing — you get $50 (in coupons),” May said. “That’s the incentive program, things like that — picking up the grounds, making sure your area is clean. Finding a job, keeping your house clean and just following the rules.”
The idea of helping residents see themselves as stewards of their homes is important, organizers said, because the better people feel about their surroundings, the more likely they are to build meaningful, productive lives for themselves.
“When you start to do that and you start to feel better about yourself, then you no longer need an apartment like this,” said Jennifer Beaumont, founder of Mercy Table.
Westvale Manor residents who attended a ribbon cutting and the dinner that followed were pleased to see the resources available at the store and welcomed the incentives.
“I think it’s amazing that they have something like this,” said Desiree Aguilar, who browsed racks of toddler-sized clothes looking for something for her daughter.
“There’s a lot of people out here that don’t really have the means or the money to get anything. I love it. It’s amazing.”