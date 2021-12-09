ANDERSON — A new holiday tradition for local residents is taking place at Mounds State Park.
The Friends of Mounds is hosting the inaugural winter lights display in the campground on weekends through the end of December.
The cost is $5 per vehicle, and the displays will be open to the public from 5:30 to 10 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. That includes Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and the final day, New Year’s Eve.
There was a long wait to enter the display over the first weekend, but improvements are planned to reduce the wait time to enter the campground area.
Property manager Scott Crossley brought the idea to the Madison County state park after starting a similar tradition at Ouabache State Park.
“I got the idea after seeing the unique displays in Chicago,” Crossley said. “I started the winter lights display at Ouabache in 2012.”
Crossley has been the Mounds property manager for three years and approached the Friends of Mounds State Park shortly after arriving.
“I pitched the idea as a good way to raise money for the group,” he said. “We made plans, and this is the first year.
“I hope it grows and in 10 years we’re attracting people for outside the community.”
Last weekend, there were 1,300 cars that made the drive through the campground to see the 38 light displays.
“It was well over our expectations,” Crossley said of visitors to the park. “I never anticipated that many cars on the first weekend.”
Ray Meyer with the Friends of Mounds State Park said they have already been approached by different organizations that want to be part of the event.
“I’m proud of it for our first year,” Meyer said. “It’s great to see the decorations.”
He said there are 68 camping sites at Mounds State Park; the plan is to limit the displays to 42. “We don’t want to do every spot because it will look too full.”
Meyer said there are discussions with the local Boy Scout organizations about setting up a winter wonderland in the future where people can walk along a path to observe the light displays.
He said the money raised will be used for various projects, including educational programs about the history of Mounds State Park and how the Mounds were created.
Crossley said the money raised can be used for any project. Last year, the Friends of Mounds State Park paid to pave a trail, which he described as a big project.
“We work closely with the Friends and make requests for anything the park needs,” he said. “We don’t ask them to help with maintenance costs.”
