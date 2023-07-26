DALEVILLE — Superintendent of Daleville Community Schools Greg Roach told the school board Monday night that textbook and Chromebook fees charged to parents of students have been eliminated for the 2023-24 school year.
Under a new state statute, public schools in Indiana are not allowed to charge such fees to parents. To cover a portion of the costs, the state will reimburse schools about $152 per student.
Roach said the $152 will not cover the average students' textbook fees, which range from $146 to $170 for elementary students at Daleville. An estimate for junior and senior high school students was not provided.
Remaining balances will be paid for via the district's education fund and grant funds. Roach did not have an estimate of how much the total cost of covering textbooks and curricular fees would be for the district.
Not being able to charge for Chromebooks will impact the school financially, according to Roach, who noted that the school district has to replace 20% of Chromebooks, which become outdated, annually.
Some local parents expressed concerns about the schools having to foot the cost of curricular fees such as textbooks and laptops, according to Jason Rees, principal of Daleville Elementary.
"We did have a handful, saying, 'It does concern me that you're going to have to eat the cost,'" he said.
But other parents have been glad to shed the cost of textbooks.
"Some informed parents were like, 'It's nice, I have four kids. I was paying $1,000, but the money's got to come from somewhere.'"
Despite concerns, Roach is confident the district will be able to handle the costs.
"We'll be fine," Roach said during Monday's school board meeting.