ANDERSON — In an open letter to the Anderson Community Schools board asking for transparency in the search for a new superintendent, a local Black community leader said a “voiceless public” deserves to be kept in the loop.
The letter, emailed Monday by Tamie Dixon-Tatum, director of civil and human rights for the city of Anderson, asked that details, including demographic information for each candidate, be shared with the public at regular intervals throughout the search.
“Some of those questions are mine, but some of them come from those who feel like they’re locked out of the process,” Dixon-Tatum said. “They can’t have any input, but they still have questions.”
It is the third letter seeking action that Dixon-Tatum has sent to the board in recent months. A previous letter expressed concern over the board’s rejection of a motion by new member Carrie Bale to place a non-voting Black member on the search committee.
The lack of support for Bale’s motion, Dixon-Tatum said, speaks volumes.
“Diversity feels like lip service when it seems like there’s no real effort into making that happen,” she said. “It gives the optics of, you know, I’m saying this, but I’m not really doing it.”
According to the Indiana Department of Education, the student population in Anderson Community Schools is about 47% non-white. Bale was elected to the board in November and replaced the board’s only Black member, Robert “Buckie” Bookhart.
Bale acknowledged that Dixon-Tatum and other members of the local Black community have been consistent in their efforts to engage members of the ACS board in substantive conversations about the superintendent search.
“This letter is one of many that she has sent in trying to engage in some constructive dialogue around this critical issue,” Bale said. “Unfortunately, my understanding is that those attempts have been met with really limited response.”
In addition to Bale’s unsuccessful effort to add a minority voice to the superintendent search committee, the ACS board of trustees last month denied a request from a multiracial group of community leaders to meet and discuss establishing a non-voting group of Black stakeholders to weigh in on the search.
“The community has asked for there to be diversity and inclusion in the superintendent search,” said Anikka King, president of the League of Women Voters. “People of all colors need to have a seat at the table.”
ACS board President Patrick Hill declined to comment for this story.
Regardless of how the process unfolds, Dixon-Tatum said whoever is chosen as the district’s next superintendent will find willing partners in the Black community who desire to help the district grow and find meaningful ways to address issues affecting people of color.
“If the person is open-minded and they’re culturally responsive to the needs of the kids that they serve — again, that means embracing diversity and inclusion — if they come to the table with all of those things, then we’re right there, working side by side with them,” she said.
“Whatever plan they bring to the table, we can help implement that plan.”
