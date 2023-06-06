ELWOOD — The Elwood City Council has approved a tax abatement that will bring new life to the former Carnegie Library building.
The council Monday voted to approve a 10-year, 100% tax abatement for Jennifer Rhodes, who purchased the building and plans to invest $545,000 into the facility to create the Carnegie Gathering event center.
The Carnegie building was constructed in 1903 through funding provided by Andrew Carnegie and was closed in 1997 when the new library was constructed.
The remodeling work is expected to be completed by July.
Elwood Mayor Todd Jones said Rhodes is restoring the building to the historic look and restoring the wooden floors.
“The building has been vacant for a number of years,” Jones said. “This is a tremendous opportunity for the city.”
He said no property taxes have been paid on the building since 2019.
The Elwood council voted to approve up to $25,000 in American Rescue Plan funds for an upgrade of the Elwood Animal Shelter.
“There are a lot of upgrades needed at the shelter,” Jones said. “We had the option of using ARP funds.”
The Animal Shelter is planning a Celebrity Chef for Canines event on Aug. 12 to raise additional funds for the operation of the shelter.
Jones said there have been discussions about opening a dog park near the Elwood Animal Shelter.
The council approved $11,800 in APR funds for the purchase of a new truck for the recycling program.
In other business, the council voted to annex nine acres at the intersection of Ind. 37 and Ind. 28 for a new business.
Rosen’s is planning on constructing a 50,000-square-foot building for the company that distributes agricultural chemicals.
The plan is for the building to be completed by October and the company requested Elwood extend the water and sewer lines to the site.