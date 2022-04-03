ANDERSON — With a new leadership team in place, the Madison County chapter of the NAACP is working with various groups to encourage educational and training opportunities for local residents.
“The NAACP is working to bring change to the community,” Bill Watson, the president of the NAACP, said. “We’re putting together a long-term strategic plan to empower people through information, education and training.
“We want to equip people with the skills they need,” he said.
Watson said Friday he is working with the Anderson Community School system to open a satellite facility for educational remediation at the Anderson Impact Center. He’s working to secure funding to pay for the instructors.
The NAACP leadership team has met with several community organizations to address educational, employment and health concerns.
“We’re working to help local organizations to develop long-term plans,” Watson said. “We’re functioning and working and are committed to turning things around.”
Sherrie Boards, who operates four child care centers, said Anderson needs a day care center.
She said an Anderson day care center could divide children by age groups so teaching can take place.
“There is a big need in Anderson,” Boards said. “We need a real building and not have child care done in houses. At a central location there can be preschool and kindergarten teaching can take place to prepare children to be ready to attend school.”
Boards said a facility would have to provide care for a minimum of 100 children.
“We need at least two child care centers,” she said. “There is a big need for infant care, and they should be open for parents that are working the first and second shifts.”
Board said there would be an initial expense to purchase a building.
“It would make the city better,” she said. “I’m absolutely excited about the NAACP getting involved. Bill (Watson) has a vision.”
Kim Townsend, executive director of the Anderson Housing Authority, said Watson is making the NAACP an active part of the community.
“They have created several different sub-committees and one deals with housing,” she said.
“The NAACP has brought a group together to address certain issues,” Townsend said. “We’re involved as a resource for clients that need housing.”
She said the concept of providing training in skilled trades is an important initiative for people to obtain meaningful employment.
“It was a good first step,” Townsend said of the first NAACP community meeting. “We’re starting to deal with some issues that are facing the entire community.”