ANDERSON — Like many immigrants coming to the United States, Elmer Eliceo Reyes-Gomez has a dream.
His happens to involve a building he hopes to renovate so he can start a catering business.
Though his dream may come true, it may not involve the vintage commercial building at 1900 Central Avenue. It has been slated for demolition since May 23 by the city’s Safety Board.
Anderson Building Commissioner Todd Fisher said the long-abandoned building has been on his radar since earlier this year. He said he would love to see it saved, but that would require the right owner with the right resources.
“It’s rotted from the roof to the floor,” he said. “There’s so much rot in there, I do want an actual architect to draw up plans.”
The Safety Board on Wednesday tabled the discussion to its next meeting 4 p.m. Aug. 8 to give Reyes-Marquez, who doesn’t speak English, time to find a Spanish-speaking interpreter.
“It’s our policy to give everyone a fair chance, but we’re not holding off indefinitely because of a language barrier,” said board Chair Mike McKinley.
According to Madison County property tax records, the single-story stone structure, formerly a television service shop, was owned by Wiper Corporation, which sold it to Desmond Brown on May 26. Brown, in turn, sold the property to Marquez on June 15.
Brown, who said he is a contractor by trade, attended the safety board meeting in an effort to help Reyes-Marquez defend his interests. He said he believes the latest owner will be able to prove he has the funding to complete a renovation.
“I bought it to redo it, but when I saw how much work I was up against, I thought it would be better to sell it,” he said.
Even so, Brown insisted the building isn’t in nearly as bad a shape as Fisher has portrayed.
“It looks bad, of course it does, but I seen buildings in worse shape,” he said. “I just think the city is tired of that property.”