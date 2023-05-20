ANDERSON — The partner in the proposed renovation of the Lincolnshire Apartments has not been able to secure the necessary financing.
Kevin Sulc, project development for Anderson Housing Inc. said Wednesday a letter was sent last week to Garrison Frazier about private financing for the now $4.3 million project.
He said there has been no response to the letter.
“We’re looking at different options,” Sulc said. “We’re looking for a possible change in developer.”
AHI is having an appraisal of the property done since some of the work has been completed.
Sulc also recommended that AHI hire an attorney.
“We want to make sure mistakes are not made,” he said. "The AHI board is considering taking over the entire project.
In December, Kim Townsend, executive director of Anderson Housing Authority, said as a result of increased material costs and supply chain issues, the cost has climbed to $4.1 million from $2.4 million.
The Anderson Redevelopment Commission is providing $770,000 toward the project, using tax increment financing dollars to pay off a bond.
The administration of Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. has pledged $575,000 in American Rescue Plan funds.
Fredricks Construction has been hired to renovate the building and helped to reduce some of the costs.
The plan is to renovate the four-story brick apartment building, built in 1927 on the northeast corner of 12th and Lincoln streets.
It now has 40 studio apartments, but the proposal is to create 21 one-bedroom apartments and nine studio apartments.
The project is not expected to be completed until 2023.
In other business, Townsend said the agency is in discussions with BWI to take over management of the Field House Apartments, Sweet Galilee and planned Home Court Apartments.
She said there are also discussions with a private landlord to assume the management duties.
Townsend said the agency will be responsible for the maintaining of waiting lists, case management, collecting rents and maintenance.
The agency will receive an 8.5% management fee.