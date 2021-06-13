ANDERSON — When Madison County Council starts work on the 2022 budget it will consider recommendations that would add $1 million in spending.
Members of the personnel committee of the council reported Tuesday that they had heard requests from elected officials and department heads. All of the requests were approved.
The committee consists of councilmen Anthony Emery, Fred Reese and Rob Steele.
In recent years, council has maintained spending levels at the prior’s year approved budget, a practice that dates back several years. Council did approve a 1% pay increase for employees in 2019, but there was no pay increase this year.
Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger requested an across-the-board pay raise of 7% for employees of the sheriff’s department and jail officers. He also requested an increase in the base pay for merit deputies from $46,934 to $50,219 and for jail officers from $35,455 to $38,124.
Mellinger told the committee there's been a turnover rate of 30% in the jail staff over the past five years.
The personnel committee approved a request from Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings to shift the method of payment for three employees from discretionary funds to the county’s general fund at a cost of $131,754.
Cummings will be seeking six new employees for the prosecutor’s office in 2022.
The committee approved a request to hire a sexual assault and domestic violence prosecutor at a cost of $74,846. Cummings wants to hire an educational neglect and field inspector at a cost of $110,000.
He proposed a three-tier pay structure for deputy prosecutors, which would raise the budget by $71,133, and the hiring of two new deputy prosecutor’s at a cost of $141,981.
Cummings and Chief Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Hanna have maintained for several months that the prosecutor’s office is understaffed, based on the criminal case load, and underpaid compared to counties of similar size.
Madison Circuit Court Division 4 Judge David Happe, the chief judge, requested a 7% pay raise for all court employees in 2022.
Lisa Cannon, director of the IT department, requested an immediate $10,000 pay increase for seven employees.
Cannon told the personnel committee that the department is working on three projects that would save the county $70,000. Emery said Cannon should request the pay increase when the county realizes the savings from the three projects.
