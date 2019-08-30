ANDERSON — Plans for a company recently obtained by Sirmax to be located in Anderson have been approved by the Anderson Plan Commission.
The Plan Commission on Wednesday unanimously approved a secondary plat for the construction of the 118,000-square-foot expansion for S.E.R., which specializes in the recycling of plastics.
S.E.R. is purchasing 35 acres south of the Sirmax property along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Sirmax and S.E.R. are making a total investment of $17.6 million in the new plant.
The company expects to create 38 new jobs with an annual payroll of $1.3 million plus benefits. The new jobs will be phased in with the first 25 jobs being created by September 2020.
The city is offering a $1.5 million tax increment financing, or TIF, bond that will not place any indebtedness on Anderson.
Anderson is also providing $650,000 in TIF revenues for supporting infrastructure including rail spur and utility expansion.
The new facility will produce a high-quality plastic product following a recycling and extrusion process that is similar to that produced by Sirmax, according to a press release.
Sirmax North America made an initial investment of $25.6 million in the Anderson headquarters.
The company originally purchased 26 acres on the former Guide Corp. property on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near the intersection with 25th Street.
The company currently has 40 employees. Employment is expected to reach 50 in 2020.
Edgewood Plaza
The Plan Commission approved a resolution to amend the city’s Consolidated Redevelopment Plan to allow the Anderson Redevelopment Commission to purchase properties in the area of the former Edgewood Plaza.
The properties being considered for purchase include: the former Dave’s Video building; the now vacant Pay Less/Kmart land; EZ Pawn; Rent A Center/Save a Lot; and the former Speedway property.
Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said the city will be working with the existing businesses as the project moves forward.
The city plans to spend up to $1.5 million in tax increment financing, or TIF, revenues to purchase the properties.
The funding will cover the cost of demolishing the structure and prepare for the installation of the necessary infrastructure to support the planned future development.
The Redevelopment Commission recently purchased the former Marsh store on Nichol Avenue for $230,000 and has been actively seeking a grocery store to open at the location.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.