PENDLETON — History will take place Sunday when the newly formed South Madison Fire Territory officially takes over responsibilities in Fall Creek and Green townships.
The Pendleton Town Council and advisory boards for those townships all voted earlier this year to form the new territory.
Funding will be phased in over three years, starting in 2023.
The proposed budget is $2.1 million in 2023, $5.1 million in 2024 and $6.6 million in 2025.
The three governmental bodies also approved creating a new property tax of 3 cents per $100 of assessed valuation to fund fire equipment.
Pendleton Fire Chief Chris Nodine said the new territory will be challenging.
“This is a big step for the community,” he said. “It’s overdue; this will benefit everyone.”
Nodine said the department will have nine firefighters and three staff members.
“We’re right on schedule,” he said of the staffing level. “We will probably do another hiring round in 2024.”
Nodine said earlier this year there are no longer enough volunteers to staff the department.
Greg Valentine, Green Township trustee, said Wednesday that the fire territory recently hired nine firefighters.
He said all nine were required to be certified as firefighters and EMTs.
Valentine said five of the new hires were lateral transfers from other departments; four are new firefighters.
“Starting on Monday, the Pendleton Fire Station will have a full-time medic and EMT,” he said. “The Ingalls station will also be staffed around the clock with a medic and EMT.
“Everything is ready to go,” Valentine said. “This is the best way to go.”
He said the Ingalls station has been upgraded to include sleeping areas, kitchen and showers for the full-time firefighters assigned there.
The Pendleton community has been served by a volunteer fire department since 1904.
Valentine said South Madison Community Schools approach the new fire territory about possibly placing a new fire station at Maple Ridge Elementary School.
He said the school system owns 40 acres at the school’s location and would save the fire territory from having to purchase property for a new station.
Nodine said there have been discussions with the school system regarding a future station at the school site.
“It would serve the Summer Lake and Maple Trails area,” he said of a future station. “We will still keep the Ingalls fire station.”