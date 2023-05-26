ANDERSON — A portion of northern Madison County has a new representative in the Indiana House of Representatives.
A caucus of Republican Party precinct committeemen voted Thursday to have Lori Goss-Reaves to replace Ann Vermilion, who resigned at the end of the 2023 legislative session.
Vermilion in a Facebook post announced she was resigning from the District 31 seat, which includes one township in Madison County.
She was appointed in 2019 to finish the term of Kevin Mahan and ran unopposed in the 2022 election.
Vermilion, who broke with Republicans on abortion and transgender bills in the last two years, said in her resignation letter and Facebook post that she looks forward to spending time with her family.
"It has been the honor of my lifetime to serve Indiana and the residents of District 31," Vermilion wrote. "Unequivocally, the decision to leave public office was made without hesitation, with utter peace and anticipation of our family’s future endeavors.
"Nearly all of my family members will be enjoying pinnacle stages in life’s journey — scholastically, athletically, professionally — and I am thrilled to walk alongside them, supporting them in these upcoming months, years and lifetimes," she said.
Vermilion split from her party last year by voting against a near-total abortion ban. This year she did not join other Republicans in supporting a ban on gender-affirming health care for transgender youth.
Vermilion is the owner of a health care and public health consultancy.
She endorsed Goss-Reaves as her replacement.
Goss-Reaves is a licensed clinical social worker and adjunct professor at Indiana Wesleyan University.