INDIANAPOLIS — The trial of a former Ingalls fire chief accused of sexual exploitation of a child is being delayed until 2020.
Brian Cushman is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a child involving a 17-year-old girl, according to federal court records. The charges were made following an FBI and Indiana State Police investigation.
Cushman, a former firefighter and chief of the Ingalls Volunteer Fire Department, is accused of sharing sexually explicit photographs and text messages with a teenager who was in a volunteer program at the Ingalls department.
A trial set to begin Sept. 23 has been continued to 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 13, 2020.
“The interests of justice as stated in the motion for continuance are best served by the delay so that both the accused and the government can receive a fair trial, and those interests outweigh the interest of the public and the defendant in a speedy trial in this case,” said Judge Sarah Evans Barker with the United States District Court, Southern District of Indiana.
According to federal authorities, a 14-year-old girl was found passed out on a sofa in the Ingalls chief’s home and a 17-year-old girl was found in his driveway by her father on June 9, 2018. Both teenagers had been drinking, authorities allege.
When interviewed by law enforcement, the 14-year-old girl said she lost track of the amount of alcohol she consumed while at Cushman’s home. At some point, however, her bra was removed.
The girl told Ingalls Police Chief Chris Thompson that Cushman bought alcohol after the 17-year-old requested it and was present the entire time the girls consumed it. She said it was her understanding that while she was passed out, Cushman and the 17-year-old removed her bra “in case they needed to do CPR,” according to court records.
The 17-year-old at first denied Cushman purchased the alcohol or she was in any kind of a relationship with him and allegedly told law enforcement, “that she thought of him as a father figure.” She later allegedly admitted to authorities that she exchanged sexual images with Cushman.
Cushman, who is on home detention, cannot own or possess a computer or internet-enabled device during the time he is on pretrial release without permission of his probation officer and monitoring software must be installed on any equipment used.
If convicted of the charges against him, Cushman could face up to 30 years in prison.
