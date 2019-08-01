ANDERSON – Fifth grade teacher Jenny Miller pointed to Zoey Sneed to tell the class about her summer and which elementary school she previously attended.
“I’m Zoey. Over the summer, I went to Tokyo and Florida. We’ve been almost everywhere in the world,” she said. “I went to E2.” That would be Eastside Elementary School, which is next door to the former East Side Middle School, now known as Anderson Intermediate School.
That scene was played over and over Wednesday in classrooms throughout Anderson Community Schools as students returned to class for the first day of the 2019-20 school year. Other schools and districts throughout Madison County and nearby communities also will be starting the new school year through Aug. 8.
Zoey was one of an estimated 1,100 fifth and sixth graders who poured into the newly opened intermediate school, many through the main entrance decorated with a mirrored pirate logo, a nod to the district’s former Madison Heights High School.
In spite of the homey décor of Miller’s classroom, including table lamps and shelves stocked with books and games, Zoey said being at a new school is causing her a little anxiety.
“I would rather be in a place where I know everybody. I’m bad at meeting people,” she said.
ACS Superintendent Timothy Smith said he made it to the majority of schools around the district.
“We have been very, very pleased with how the day has gone,” he said. “It think it’s a great start to what I hope is going to be an amazing year for us.”
There was a little bit of a computer glitch at the intermediate school at lunchtime, requiring staff to write down student numbers manually, Smith said. All ACS students receive free lunch regardless of need.
“That slowed them down, put them back 15, 20 minutes each lunch,” he said.
One of the reasons the fifth and sixth graders were moved to the new intermediate school was to reduce population pressure at Highland Middle School, Smith said. Until the current school year, Highland had the second-highest middle school population in the state.
“I just think just taking out the number of students we had there made things work more smoothly for the first day of school,” he said.
A first-year teacher, Miller said she always wanted to be an educator.
“In preschool, I used to watch my teacher during nap time as she cut out laminations and drank a Coke,” she said.
Miller applied only at Anderson Community Schools and Liberty Christian School when she graduated from Taylor University in the spring. She was hired by ACS on July 22.
“I was trusting in God. I’m from Anderson, and I really have a heart for Anderson. These are our future leaders,” she said. “I could definitely see myself staying here.”
The new intermediate school building holds some nostalgia for Miller, who spent time there as a middle schooler.
“I love the color choices, and the building is very modern and clean,” the graduate of the former Highland High School said.
Escorting students to the restrooms, Miller said it’s clear there are some scheduling bugs.
“The administration seems really willing to work things out,” she said.
Working in ACS will bring with it some challenges, but there also will be great opportunities, Miller said.
Highland Middle School Principal Kyle Barrentine said he already can see the difference in his school now that about 500 sixth graders have been removed to the intermediate school.
“It is really totally different, of course, with just seventh and eighth graders. The passing periods are different, and our arrival and departure is different ,” he said.
What still needs to be put in place, Barrentine said, is a system of collaboration between the two schools.
“We need to develop some systems and frameworks to regularly collaborate with them from a systems and curriculum standpoint,” he said.
At Anderson High School, junior Kobe Venters walked around the reception desk to hug his aunt, Francis Davis.
After the summer off, Davis returned to her post at the main entrance of AHS on Wednesday, fielding questions from students and parents and demanding identification before anyone was allowed to proceed into the building.
“I was excited to come back, seriously, 'cause I missed the kids,” she said.
