PENDLETON — Many New Year’s resolutions involve health and fitness goals, and most fall to the wayside by the time spring rolls around.
Integrative nutrition and health coach Tammy Resler works at the new family fitness facility in Pendleton, Community Health & Wellness, and offers a few tips to keep you on track this year.
“I don’t like resolutions. I hate the word,” Resler said.
“They’re unsustainable. Let’s just get a plan, baby steps, simple things to reset. It’s like ‘how do I reset my life.’”
She recommends to be kind to yourself by going slow.
You didn’t get where you are overnight. It took time, so give yourself time to move in the other direction.
Get yourself in motion, move 30 minutes a day.
Make sure you’re drinking water and avoiding sugary drinks.
“I’m a big believer in hydrate. I would encourage people drink half your body weight in ounces of water a day,” Resler said.
“But start small. If people have never drank water, try a cup, try half a cup so, I think, it’s just small steps.”
Start eating more fruits and vegetables.
“Start small, just begin to reduce sugars and processed food and start integrating in fruits and vegetables,” Resler said.
After a tumultuous 2020 don’t overlook your mental health in the new year.
“Mindfulness, meditation, prayer, a spiritual practice, whatever you want to call it, connected with gratitude,” Resler said.
She recommends writing down three things a day you’re thankful for.
Stay socially connected and have fun.
“If you’re not playing and laughing and having fun, put that at the top of your list, because it fits all the areas of your whole person,” she said.
Get plenty of sleep. Resler recommends getting an alarm clock instead of relying on your phone as an alarm. That way you can leave it out of the bedroom where it can keep you up and distract you.
Don’t go it alone. Get an accountability partner.
“I don’t want to let you down, I don’t want to let myself down. It builds our confidence, we have pride in each other, in what we’re doing and what we’re trying to accomplish,” Resler said.
Lastly celebrate your success and forgive your failures.
“Tell somebody, be excited, celebrate what you’re doing,” Resler said.
