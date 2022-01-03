ALEXANDRIA — With the opening of its own YMCA branch later this month, the city is adding a family-friendly amenity that officials view as a “win-win” for its residents.
The Alexandria YMCA facility, which will share space in the former Alexandria Elementary School building with the district’s headquarters, is scheduled to open Jan. 19 and will offer a variety of youth and adult programs, as well as senior activities and before- and after-school services.
“It’ll be able to provide services that just haven’t been present in the community in a while,” said Noland Stewart, site director at the new facility.
The branch will include two classrooms for child care and learning activities. The building’s gymnasium has been repurposed into a space that will host exercise classes, pickleball, youth camps and open gyms for basketball and walking. Access to a weight room is also planned.
The YMCA received a sizable grant in 2021 to reduce the cost of camp programming services and address student learning regression during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release. Stewart said the grant was large enough that the new branch will be able to offer many of its programs at substantial discounts.
“We’re looking forward to partnering with the community center and different athletic leagues and different things like that,” he said. “We’re already partnering with the school through our before- and after-care program.”
Stewart said the YMCA’s collaboration with Alexandria Community Schools makes sense for all parties involved.
“It benefits them because they’re still able to utilize this building, and it obviously benefits the YMCA because it gives us a space to work with,” he said. “Then it obviously flows into the community and benefits the community because now they have somewhere to go and have services provided to them that they didn’t have before.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.