CHESTERFIELD – A new leadership team has been elected to guide the fortunes of the Madison County Democratic Party for the next four years.
Democrats gathered Friday at Mill Creek Civic Center as chairwoman Ludy Watkins ended her eight years at the helm. She was the first woman to serve as the party’s chairperson.
Longtime Democrat and former judge Thomas Newman Jr., who was unopposed, will take over as chairman for this year and the next three.
In the only contested post, Monroe Township Trustee Amie Hood was elected vice chairwoman, turning back a challenge from Tamie Dixon-Tatum.
Hood replaces Dave Cravens as the county’s vice chairperson.
Joe Spencer will serve as treasurer and Barbara Joy will be secretary.
Watkins said she served as chairwoman to give back to the party.
“I wanted to promote unity,” she said.
Her advice to Newman was to listen with an open mind during the next four years.
“I love the party and what it did and can do for the country,” Newman said. “The party has always stood for elevating the people.”
As chairman, Newman intends to look at the structure of the central committee by evaluating ward and township chairs.
“I want to form a committee to increase our diversity and appeal to as many voters as possible,” he said. “I’m a nuts-and-bolts type of guy and believe that politics at the precinct level can make a difference. It’s all about networking with the voters.”
Hood said she wants to form more committees within the party structure.
“I want to get young people more involved,” she said.
GOP LEADERSHIP
There was only a slight change in the leadership of the local Republican Party after all four candidates were unopposed during the Saturday caucus at Mill Creek.
Russ Willis was elected to a third four-year term as party chairman.
“We will work on finances this year,” he said. “We will work on recruiting and developing candidates for the 2022 election.”
Kelli Heuer, who served as secretary for eight years, was named vice chairwoman. Rob Steele will start his third term as treasurer, and Kyle Pierce was named secretary.
