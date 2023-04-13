ANDERSON – A request to vacate an alley running west from Brown-Delaware Street to the Wigwam complex remained tabled.
The request to vacate the alley was presented at the March meeting of the Anderson City Council by Jerrad and Lisa Oakley.
The ordinance was tabled last month and at the request of the Oakley’s was not considered Tuesday by the council.
Paula Dalton who resides in the 1800 block of Lincoln Street, spoke against vacating the alley.
She said closing the alley will cause harm to other area residents.
Dalton said she uses the alley for trash pick-up and to walk to the downtown area.
Another resident said the alley is used by the police and fire departments and the request should be denied.
The council approved the rezoning of the Aqua Marine business at 1115 Alexandria Pike at the request of owner Ron Haston, who is retiring.
Tim Stires, deputy director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said the business has been operating as a non-conforming use for many years on property zoned for residential use.
He said the rezoning of the three acres will allow Haston to sell the business.
Stires said if another business wants to locate at the property it will need to obtain a special exception.
The council approved the rezoning of the former Chesterfield Lumber company property at 120 W. Vinyard St.
Owner Jim James Grueser and Big Head Industries requested the rezoning from industrial to a general business designation.
He said the 10-acre site will be fenced and the property will be used to allow businesses to store equipment.
Stires said the rezoning allows for the warehousing and storage of construction equipment and materials.
Grueser said vehicles being stored by an auto repair business have been removed from the property.