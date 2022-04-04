ANDERSON — There were no bids submitted for the house of Sam Matthews, which was to be auctioned with the proceeds to be divided between the Anderson Public Library and Newfields.
Attorney John Longnaker was joined by Sarah Later, director of the Anderson Library and a representative from Newfields Monday at the library.
Longnaker said no bids have been received on the property in the 1300 block of North Drive.
He said the house will now be listed for sale with a local real estate company.
Currently Matthews' possessions are being prepared for two online auctions with the proceeds going to the library and the former Indianapolis Museum of Art (Newfields).
Items being sold at auction can be found at HiBid.com
For many years, Sam Matthews was a regular at the Anderson Public Library, reading the magazines and periodicals.
Matthews, 87, passed away in December and had no living relatives.
His love for the Anderson Public Library and Newfields (Indianapolis Museum of Art) carried over to his final wishes.
Matthews bequeathed the family home he shared with his now-deceased parents to the library and Newfields.
Longnaker previously said Matthews was deaf for most of his life as a result of scarlet fever at an early age.
Longnaker was named power of attorney for Matthews when he moved from assisted living back to the home he had shared with his parents.
He said two appraisals were received, and the minimum value was set at $185,000.
The house was constructed in 1949 and has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and an attached two-car garage. It has a basement with a fireplace and a new gas furnace installed in 2021.
“It’s a nice house,” Longnaker said. “The exterior has been rebricked.”
Matthews also designated APL and Newfields to equally share his life insurance policy and investments, he said.
Matthews graduated with honors from Anderson High School, worked as a civilian accountant at Fort Benjamin Harrison in Indianapolis and the U.S. Postal Service.
He traveled extensively to view art in Paris, New Orleans, Chicago and New York.