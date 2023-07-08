An early morning downpour did little to dampen the fun for vintage car buffs, families and bargain hunters who visited Turn Away No Longer’s annual Summer Dayz fundraising event at New Horizons United Methodist Church Saturday.
Storms moving through the area delayed the start of the car show that’s become a staple of the daylong carnival. Still, organizers said, by late morning nearly 200 vendors had set up tents, and dozens of antique and modern vehicles — including a 1930 Ford Model A pickup and a Corvette pace car from the 2007 Indianapolis 500 — lined the parking lot.
Tracy Walters, the co-founder of Turn Away No Longer, said the organization was hoping to raise about $40,000 from booth space rentals, car show entry fees, raffles throughout the day and a live auction. Proceeds will be earmarked for the group’s TANL House, an effort to provide a safe place for children entering the foster care system. Ground is expected to be broken on the project later this year.
— The Herald Bulletin