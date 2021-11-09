ANDERSON — At tonight’s Anderson Community Schools board meeting, there will be no additional information or details of the tentative contract agreement.
Since the tentative contract must first be ratified by the members of the Anderson Federation of Teachers and then approved by the ACS Board of Trustees, the two sides are unable to provide any details of the terms.
According to AFT President Randy Harrison, the AFT is hoping to meet at 4 p.m. Thursday to ratify the contract.
Despite community members requesting a venue change for tonight’s meeting, the school board will meet at the ACS Administration building.
Space will be limited, but there will also be standing room in the back of the room. The meeting will also be streamed via Facebook Live on the ACS page.
Anyone who would like to speak during the school board meeting will need to sign up before the meeting starts. Each commenter will be allowed up to three minutes to speak.
The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and masks are required for those in attendance.
