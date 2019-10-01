ELWOOD – A collision between a train and a car Tuesday at 13th and C streets resulted in traffic that was expected to be backed up for hours, said Elwood Fire Department Lt. Matt Boyland. The backup was caused by the train, which was not moving.
No injuries were reported from the collision, which was reported about 6:30 p.m., though some people were taken to St. Vincent Mercy Hospital as a precaution, he said.
Madison County Emergency Management and Homeland Security was called to direct traffic at Anderson Street and the railroad crossing.
