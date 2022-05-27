ANDERSON — East Madison Fire Territory crews were dispatched at 8:29 a.m. Friday to the Scots Glen addition on Lindberg Road for a house fire.

The fire was mainly located in a front bedroom and was reported to be under control at 9:03 am. There were no reported injuries to residents or firefighters.

Public information officer Todd Harmeson said the fire is still under investigation. The property owner had left 15-20 minutes before the call and the call was placed by a neighbor.

The fire was limited to one side of the house, but there was smoke damage throughout, Harmeson said.

Several mutual aid agencies assisted the East Madison Fire crews.

