LAPEL — On Election Day, Lindsay Brown, a candidate for Madison County Council, placed a white Anderson High School student among other candidate representatives to give a last-minute pitch to voters entering the polls in Lapel.
As he campaigned for Brown, who is Black, some voters made white supremacist comments that made the young man uncomfortable and led to him being picked up early to be taken away from the poll site, Brown said.
“What you working for him for?” one person said to the student, according to Brown. “We’re here for Trump and not for some Black boy.”
Such comments came as no surprise to the first-time candidate. Neither did his loss in a county with a history of white supremacy; Elwood and Alexandria used to be sundown towns where Black people were unwelcome at night, and strongholds for the Ku Klux Klan.
While leaders and many residents in Lapel, Elwood and Alexandria say their communities have worked to overcome legacies of white supremacy and are welcoming to Black people and other minorities, Brown said the perception can be different from the outside.
“People from the urban area, and I say white and Black, I couldn’t get none of them to work (campaign for him in) Elwood just because of the perception of Elwood,” Brown said. “I tried to tell them Elwood is not that bad, but it’s hard when there’s that historical perception.”
That perception, some members of the Black community say, is not diminished by the fact that no African American candidates were elected to office in Madison County during the Nov. 3 general election. At least seven Black candidates for local positions were on the ballot, running for seats ranging from circuit court judge to county commissioner to county council to school board.
Robert “Buckie” Bookhart, who is Black, lost his seat on the Anderson Community Schools’ board of trustees. He was the only minority on the board.
Some leaders of the Black community believe a divisive national tenor and latent white supremacy in the county are largely to blame.
“We are in a county that has racism alive and well,” Brown said. “You’re going to have some people who are going to be behind the scenes with closet racism.”
The tension was visible, for instance, when the newly formed Madison County-based multiracial social justice group It’s Up There started staging protests in the county’s smaller communities. They often encountered counterprotesters. In some instances, shouting matches ensued. In others, the two groups discussed their views peacefully.
“A lot of Caucasian people have fallen out with their family members,” Brown said, noting that white people participating in social injustice protests sometimes meet resistance from relatives.
But the Anderson resident doesn’t chalk the tension up to the white supremacy movement.
“For me to say it’s 100% about my color, I can’t say that. Remember, Barack Obama won Indiana and Madison County,” he said, referring to the 2008 presidential election. “We can dwell on it, but that just makes it worse.”
MAJORITY RULE
Michael Frank, professor of political science at Anderson University, said the loss of minority voices in government sometimes is an unfortunate side effect of majority rule.
“When you have a group that is a numerical minority like that, what happens is through regular participation, your votes are being counted but they can be dwarfed because you are in a numerical minority,” he said.
Some people in the majority sweep aside the concerns of minorities with a cursory, “‘It’s just majority rule,’” Frank said.
That attitude can lead to bitter feelings, as seen when protests erupted nationwide, including in Madison County, following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis.
“When you are in a group that is consistently on the losing side, you get the feeling, ‘My voice can’t be heard that way.’ I think that is true of African American voters in many places throughout the United States,” Frank said.
Demonstrations enable those who feel voiceless to be heard and to get the majority to see their way of thinking, according to the Anderson University professor.
“It’s not a bad thing. It’s a different way to participate in the political system,” he said. “This goes back to the Boston Tea Party. That was a public demonstration.”
Redistricting can help level the playing field, Frank said. When the voters in a district are 30% Black or Hispanic, Frank said, their representation in elected office usually starts to change.
According to the 2010 U.S. Census, white people comprise 84.6% of Madison County’s 130,000 residents. The Black population makes up about 8.6% of the county’s population. In Anderson, about 15% of the population is Black, mirroring national demographics.
It’s nearly impossible for Black candidates to win office at the city or the county level without buy-in from some white voters, Frank noted.
“At that point what becomes really important is that the (political) parties work,” he said.
‘A COMMUNITY THING’
Kim Townsend, who chairs the Madison County Circuit Court’s Race, Equity and Inclusion Workgroup, wasn’t surprised when no Black candidates were elected Nov. 3, especially to the Anderson school board.
“It’s been heading that way for a long time. You have to look at who is backing (certain board candidates). It’s the AFT,” she said.
The teachers union membership is mostly white, though nearly half of ACS students are not, which will continue to be a problem as long as the district does not hire more teachers and administrators of color, Townsend said.
The loss of representation on the school board is devastating for the Black community, which historically has been centered on Anderson’s west side and has experienced an ongoing loss of resources in the area, Townsend said.
Disinvestment leads to food deserts, high suspension and expulsion rates in schools, and crumbling infrastructure.
“All you have to do is drive around and see the neighborhoods where there is a high concentration of minorities live, and you’ll see what it means to have a lack of representation,” she said. “These are real situations that require immediate attention.”
One of the battles fought by Black candidates, Brown said, is the misconception that they operate exclusively in their own interests, which is more reflective of white supremacist attitudes than it is of the motivations of African Americans.
“When a Black candidate speaks out, they make it like it’s a Black thing, but no, it’s not a Black thing. It’s a community thing. A community is as strong as its weakest link,” he explained.
When he speaks about representing the interests of the community, Brown said, he doesn’t mean just the Black community.
“When I say my community, I mean the city of Anderson as a whole,” he said. “Too many times, Black is the only race that is segregated out, and we shouldn’t be segregated out when it’s community issues.
“Just as when I fight for the school system, I am fighting for the teachers and the students, and I will continue to do that no matter what color you are.”
Not being elected doesn’t mean a candidate can’t make a difference in government, Brown noted.
He has spent the past several months pushing for police reform and a fair superintendent search process at Anderson Community Schools, and he doesn’t plan to stop.
“I fought these battles because it was right to do,” he said. “I will not stop fighting for transparency and accountability in local government. Because of my bully pulpit, a lot of issues were brought to light, and because of that, a lot more people’s eyes are opened. I will continue to play with facts and not emotion.”
But that’s not the end of the fight to earn a seat in the halls of government, Brown said.
“As soon as we give up, they won and we lost. Liddia Sanglton, Tammy Sloss and I have something the other candidates don’t have,” he said, referencing two Black women who ran for Anderson school board. “We have time. Nothing happens overnight.”
