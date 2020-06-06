ANDERSON – The death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer two weeks ago has stirred a movement of protests aimed at spotlighting the country’s ongoing need to confront racial injustice and consider significant police reforms.
Saturday evening, nearly 300 people met at a small park along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to add their voices to a national chorus of those advocating for change.
“It started with George Floyd, but we want to see a change in our community,” Tailer Roberts said.
The group, organized by Roberts, Terrell Brown and others, met up with marchers with That’s Love, a faith-based organization, which had assembled earlier at the old Guide Lamp property a few blocks away.
The protesters observed 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence – representing the amount of time a criminal complaint alleges former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on Floyd’s neck – while either standing with heads bowed or kneeling around the statue dedicated to King, the civil rights icon.
Speakers with megaphones thanked those who came and reminded them that King’s cause is still as urgent and relevant today as it was more than 50 years ago.
“We can no longer be silent,” Lindsey Brown exhorted the crowd.
The two groups then marched together into downtown for a gathering that included food and refreshments and additional speakers before concluding with a candlelight vigil and prayer.
Many of those who attended the march acknowledged the need to address police misconduct and ensure that the issues of racial inequality raised by Floyd’s death are meaningfully dealt with and not forgotten. But they added that for them, confronting those issues locally must involve measurable action on economic development efforts, especially on Anderson’s west side.
“We as a community in Anderson on the west side would love to be a part of Anderson, Indiana,” Terrell Brown said. “All sides of town have grocery stores and all types of businesses. We have nothing.
“We’re out here to let the people know that we are a part of this community,” he added. “If we come together, we’re as strong as anybody in this city.”
Organizers and community activists were encouraged by the varied demographics of those who marched. Several young couples pushed toddlers in strollers, and dozens of elderly people ignored temperatures in the upper 80s to walk with the group.
“What I love about it is I see all the young people, black and white, together marching for the same cause,” said Rev. Robert Williams of Bethesda Temple, a Pentecostal church in Anderson. “What I see now is young people coming together for this march, and they’re our future, so we have to hold them up, as well.”
For Amy Bounds of Pendleton, participating in the march held special personal meaning.
“As a white woman, I’ve come to realize the privilege that I have,” Bounds said. “My husband is black. I have biracial children, and this is my fight for them as their wife, as their mother, as a friend, as a neighbor, as a member of this community, to come together and help soften the hearts and open the eyes of the people here so that we can start taking steps in the right direction.”
