ANDERSON — Last September, as Brett Bays and his brother, father and uncle worked on the harvest at their family farm, he spoke about a 40-acre plot of land carved into the cornfields along Park Road near his parents’ home.
The land houses nearly 20,000 solar panels that collect and funnel energy into the power grid used by Anderson Municipal Light & Power to provide electricity to the city. Local officials view it and other renewable energy production facilities as important ventures in bringing green technology into the mainstream.
But as solar and wind farm developments continue to attract developers’ attention in Madison County and elsewhere in Indiana, Bays and hundreds of landowners like him aren’t exactly all in on the trend.
“We all love renewable energy, and there’s a common sense to it,” Bays said. “But that’s 40 acres of farm ground that probably won’t ever go into production — or at least it will be out of production for the next 30 years.”
Mitigating climate change with solar and wind farm developments requires huge amounts of resources — especially land, the use of which is more often than not decided at the local level. If the U.S. were to expand wind and solar farm development by 10% annually until 2030, it would require more than 75,000 square miles of land — roughly the size of South Dakota — according to a Princeton University study.
Madison County and many other places in Indiana have already seen construction of renewable energy infrastructure provoke opposition from rural landowners, and local ordinances are increasingly being written to reflect those concerns.
“I think people are very concerned about aesthetics, property values, environmental impact and really the newness of the technology — is it really needed at this level?” said Larry Strange, executive director of the Madison County Planning Department.
Strange has been tasked with updating the county’s current solar ordinance to address developments of 50 acres or more. A moratorium on such projects was first adopted in 2017 and has been renewed several times since.
ONE SIZE DOESN’T FIT ALL
Such prolonged debate on these projects is not unusual, officials say, because of several differing factors, including varying land features, often from county to county. Those realities make crafting statewide legislation challenging.
“I think preserving autonomy at the local level is important,” Strange said. “There’s such a difference in the topography of the land in this state. You’ve got hills, you’ve got woods, you’ve got a whole different world three hours south of here. I would like to see some local autonomy as far as making these (land-use) decisions.”
Additionally, experts who have studied the issue note that in many cases, local ordinances need to be considered “living documents,” with updates and addendums required to accommodate advances in green technology, new research about land use impacts and evolving industry trends.
“It’s important to consider the sources of information or research and to understand that we are practicing in an ever-changing world where we don’t have perfect information for every decision that needs to be made,” said Tamara Ogle, community development regional educator for the Purdue Extension.
Ogle is a member of the university’s Land Use Team, which recently partnered with the Indiana Office of Energy Development to publish two renewable energy reports — one on solar, the other on wind — to help guide local discussions of renewable energy land-use regulations.
The study found 54 of Indiana’s 92 counties have commercial solar energy defined as a use in their zoning ordinance. None of the counties comply with all 11 categories outlined in current state legislation. Ogle noted that individual counties have virtually no limits in how they undertake the task of regulating wind and solar developments.
She pointed to setbacks — minimum distances that structures need to be placed from roads, rivers, floodplains or other places determined to need protection — as an example of a frequently debated part of proposed green energy developments.
“There is not a lot of research out there, but setbacks are one of our primary planning tools,” Ogle said. “We look at what other similar communities use and ask how it’s worked for them. We look at what’s worked in our community for other uses that have similar impact on the surrounding property owners.
“It’s not unbiased research,” she added, “but it’s likely the best information that a community can gather to decide on a setback for a specific use.”
SETTING AN EXAMPLE
With local zoning laws holding significant influence over where solar and wind farms can be built, state and federal officials acknowledge limits to their ability to sway public opinion in such matters. Mostly, they say, their job is about providing accurate, unbiased information and research — and, where possible, leading by example.
“We need to go through a transition in our country in order to ensure that we have a livable future for everybody,” said Tracy Stone-Manning, director of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. “Public lands are doing their part for the country, developing (land) where it’s appropriate and in a balanced way so that we can deliver clean energy onto the grid, and all of us have to do our part.”
In addition to the solar and wind county ordinance study with Purdue, the Indiana Office of Energy Development has also worked with researchers at IUPUI to develop a series of suggested questions for local officials to ask when formulating zoning language for solar and wind projects.
Dubbed the Good Questions Project, the study aims to provide reference material for elected officials and residents to discuss at open houses and other public meetings.
“What I would hope is happening is when these conversations are occurring at the county level, they are occurring in a way that decisions are being made with the right information, not with myths or misinformation that folks would offer up,” said Ryan Hadley, executive director of the state’s energy development office.
“Indiana has opportunities for growth in wind and solar and continued dialogue with local officials,” he added. “They’re going to be approached by developers, so we want to arm them with the right information so they can decide what they think is best for their communities.”