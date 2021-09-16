ANDERSON — Anderson residents asked no questions during city council’s public hearing Thursday evening on the 2022 budget.
The final approval of the budget is set for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21 during a special meeting of the city council.
Councilman Ollie H. Dixon asked about the negotiations between the administration of Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. and five unions representing city employees.
“I’m disappointed that none of the union presidents are present at the meeting to see what they are seeking,” Dixon said.
Council passed the first of three required readings to set salaries for elected officials in 2022.
It tabled an ordinance to set salaries for non-union employees after Councilman Jon Bell asked that salaries for the police and fire departments be separated into two ordinances.
Bell expressed disappointment with the structure of the police department.
“The department is top heavy,” he said. “There are so many administrators. We need more officers on the street.”
The ordinance will be up for first consideration Oct. 14 during the regular council meeting.
The proposal includes $15,000 in the police department budget for the possible start of the process to obtain a national accreditation.
The Broderick administration has included in the 2022 budget a 4% pay increase for all elected officials and non-union employees.
The 2022 general fund budget is $37.7 million, which includes a one-time expense of $1 million for paving, according to City Controller Doug Whitham. The additional paving funds are coming from the city’s operating balance of $18 million.
The approved budget for general city operations for 2021 was $35.7 million.
The administration is also requesting a $50 per year increase in longevity pay for employees to $100. The new budget would also raise the hourly pay rate for part-time employees from a range of $8.50-$12 to a 2022 pay range of $8.50-$20 per hour.
The city is planning to spend $3.5 million for street paving and repair in 2022, which includes $1 million in local matching funds to receive $1 million through the state’s Community Crossings program.
The budget includes $320,000 for new patrol cars for the police department and $150,000 for a local blight elimination program. The $320,000 is expected to replace up to 10 patrol cars in 2022.
The city wants to purchase all new buses for the City of Anderson Transit System (CATS), Broderick said.
David Eicks, chairman of the Anderson Board of Public Works, said the city would purchase nine new buses and the bid specifications should be completed within the next six weeks.
He said CATS has seven fixed routes and the purchase would allow for two additional buses.
A portion of the cost is covered through a federal grant.
The budget includes only one new employee, for the Municipal Development Department to hire a heating and air conditioning inspector who would also help with code enforcement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.