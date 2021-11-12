ANDERSON — A sport utility vehicle was flipped on its side during a two-vehicle crash in Anderson on Friday.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of East 19th and Main streets around 9:35 a.m. Friday.
According to Caleb McKnight, spokesman for Anderson police, the driver of the Chevrolet Equinox was traveling east on 19th Street when witnesses said the vehicle went through a red light.
McKnight said there was no serious injuries from the crash.
