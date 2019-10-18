ANDERSON — For the second time in less than a month, another iconic apartment building in downtown Anderson is coming back to life.
Last month the Tower Apartments started leasing 38 apartments in its remodeled building; Thursday, Beverly Terrace had an official grand opening.
The opening of Beverly Terrace means that 75 apartment units have been remodeled and opened in the downtown area this year.
Beverly Terrace owner Matt Quinney said all 37 units have been rented. He said there are a few that need finishing touches.
Tenant Amber Lopez said she has never lived in a downtown area, but loves living in the apartments.
“Before anyone had moved in, I looked at the building,” Lopez said. “I talked to some of the tenants at the Hudson House and they all said Matt (Quinney) is a wonderful landlord.
“I sold my three-bedroom house and moved into a one-bedroom apartment,” she added. “I love it.”
Quinney, who owns the Hudson House and recently purchased the office building and parking lots to the north of Beverly Terrace, said there are plans to open a sandwich shop and small grocery store in the commercial space on the ground floor.
“The first people moved in September,” he said. “Those were the first tenants in the building in 10 years.”
Quinney said one of the tenants previously lived in Beverly Terrace while it was owned by United Faith Housing and has moved back into the building. He said other former tenants are interested in returning to the facility.
Beverly Terrace consists of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments with two full baths.
“We preserved a lot of the original feeling,” Quinney said. “There aren’t two apartments that are the same.”
The Anderson Redevelopment Commission approved an economic development agreement providing $180,000 to complete the project.
The economic development revenue bond will be repaid over 11 years through revenues generated through the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district.
The city of Anderson is not responsible for payment of the bond.
Quinney said the project could not have been completed without the financial assistance from the city.
He purchased the apartment building at 11th Street and Central Avenue in 2017.
Quinney said the purchase price for Beverly Terrace was $150,000 and he secured an $800,000 loan for remodeling costs.
Constructed in 1927, Beverly Terrace was owned by United Faith Housing from 1985 to 2009 and operated as senior housing.
The building was purchased in 2010 by High Rise Investments for $320,000 but was never reopened, although some remodeling work had been started.
The Tower Apartments at the corner of 11th and Jackson streets opened earlier this year.
The owners made an investment of approximately $1.9 million in the project, and the city provided a $400,000 loan for the renovation work that will be repaid through the increased assessed value of the building.
The work included the remodeling of 31 one-bedroom and six two-bedroom apartments and a studio apartment.
The Tower Apartments was 50% leased in September with the hope it will be fully occupied by the end of the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.