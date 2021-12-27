ANDERSON — The annual Best of Madison County contest opens today.
You can nominate your favorite local restaurants, businesses, people and entertainment options in all 93 categories at heraldbulletin.com through Jan. 14. Just click on the Best of Madison County headline on the homepage.
The five most-nominated in each category will be placed on a ballot for the final round of voting Jan. 15-28 at heraldbulletin.com.
Winners will be announced in a Feb. 26 special section of The Herald Bulletin.
