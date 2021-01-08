ANDERSON — The annual Best of Madison County contest is back and better than ever. A dozen new categories have been added.
In the people division, the following are new: front-line health care worker, law enforcement officer, first-responder, financial adviser, coach and candle/soap/crafts-maker.
Debuting in the business/retail division are pet boarding, hearing aid provider, employment agency and floor covering store.
And in the eats division, barbecue and fried chicken are new.
You can nominate your favorites in all 93 categories at heraldbulletin.com through Jan. 14. Just look for the Best of Madison County 2021 logo on the homepage and click on “Nominate your favorites.”
The five-most nominated in each category will be placed on a ballot for the final round of voting Jan. 22-31 at heraldbulletin.com.
Winners will be announced in a Feb. 25 special section of The Herald Bulletin.
