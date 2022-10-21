ALEXANDRIA — At least two communities are rewarding their public workers with significant raises above the 1% to 3% that has been typical over the past decade.
The city council of Alexandria voted unanimously on Monday to give most city employees 10% raises, with raises of 14% going to firefighters and police officers. Some seasonal employees also will receive raises but not at the same level as full-time permanent employees.
Elwood’s council also voted unanimously earlier in the month for a 10% raise to cover all city employees, including part-timers.
The raises were approved as the cities developed and approved their 2023 budgets due to the state on Nov. 1.
Alexandria Council President Patty Kuhn said she wants to be clear this level of increase for her city is a one-time thing made possible because of American Rescue Plan funds.
“I was in shock when they wanted a 10% raise,” she said. “I was a hard sell. It took me a while to get my arms around this.”
Still, Kuhn said she ultimately deided to voted for the raise in an effort to keep the city’s compensation competitive and retain employees. She noted it costs $25,000, for instance, to train a firefighter, and the city doesn’t want to make such an investment only to lose the employee to another community.
“We will never be able to pay what Anderson or Pendleton pays, but we’re getting very close.”
Alexandria Councilwoman Wendi Goens praised the raises.
“We have a fine city. It looks very pretty,” she said. “And I go to sleep every night feeling safe and secure.”
Alexandria Councilman Jeremy VanErman also praised what he called “catchup raises,” adding most people increase their incomes by leaving jobs for new, higher-paying positions.
“I’ve watched a lot of the city boys go years and years and years without raises,” he said. “I think it’s long overdue. I’m excited that we’re not struggling and saying, ‘Sorry, no raises’ or ‘Sorry, 1%.’”
Elwood officials also praised the passage of their city’s 10% raise, intending to keep up with inflation that has surged since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago.
“Our employees are our most valuable assets,” said Mayor Todd Jones. “It’s a budget that’s fiscally responsible. I’m proud of this budget. We’re investing in our most important asset.”
Elwood Councilwoman Linda Moore agreed.
“These people more than deserve it,” she said. “There’s not a person in the city that’s not underpaid.”