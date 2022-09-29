ALEXANDRIA – Anastasia Key pondered the sign for a silent auction basket containing a variety of beauty products,
“I like the local vendors like the candle shop and McCurriosity,” the Alexandria resident said.
A return customer, she was one of hundreds of people to come out for the sixth Sweet Biddings fundraiser at the 4-H Building at Beulah Park.
“It’s a great small-town event,” Key said.
In addition to bidding on the cakes and other goodies being auctioned off live by auctioneers Brian Donahue and Mike Owens, guests also were invited to bid on items in a silent auction, including a golf outing, pickleball package and collection of items for space buffs.
The event also included a spaghetti dinner donated by Olive Garden and a live country music performance by Woody Wright.
For Key, it was as much a social event as a fundraiser.
‘I just like coming out and seeing the people I know.”
Newcomers to the event, Vikki Barron and LeeAnn Dwiggins drove up from Anderson on the recommendation of a friend from Alexandria who had bought a table.
“I like the sweets,” Dwiggins said.
Rachel Young, the center’s director, said the building and its programs are supported entirely through the Sweet Biddings event and donations.
“When I came on board two years ago, we decided rather than do several fundraisers to put all our eggs in one basket,” she said.
The gamble paid off.
“We have double the amount of donated items compared to years past,” she said. “The community and our board are amazing, wanting to find ways to support the center.”
Board member Gina Brisco described the board and its contributions as “hands-on.”
“When we say we’re fdoing a Christmas basket, members donate Christmas items. When we say we’re going to do a scratch-offs basket, everybody brings something in.”