ANDERSON — Positively described by a peer as one of “those people,” Ruthie Smith, a long-time maternal child support services coordinator at Community Hospital Anderson is being highlighted by The Herald Bulletin as someone making a difference.
Betsy Pearson, a friend of Smith’s, said Smith’s heart for others stretches beyond Madison County.
Smith’s heart for others led her all the way to Capitol Hill, to talk with legislators about the increase in the maternal mortality rate and the importance of healthcare access, said an article from “Community Magazine,” Community Hospital Anderson’s quarterly publication.
Pearson said she and Smith became acquainted while attending local events such as Black Expo and Soul Fest.
Smith is a board member of the local Minority Health Coalition. Pearson also works with Minority Health Coalition as a Tobacco Cessation Specialist.
“I don’t think you’ll find anyone that’s more connected, that really tries to help people. She just cares so deeply for this community,” said Brad Meadows, director of District and Community Engagement for Anderson Community Schools.
“She just cares so deeply for this community and wanting the best for everyone.”
Meadows, chairman of the local Minority Health Coalition board, said Smith was more than deserving and is a good example of how a public servant should be.