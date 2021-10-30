ANDERSON — Over the past few weeks, Madison County has seen a considerable amount of rainfall, an inch more than last October.
“Our precipitation for October across Anderson has ranged from 5.28 inches over here on Lindberg Road (and) 7.84 down by Anderson High School,” said Micah Mitchell, a member of the National Weather Service CoCoRaHS.
CoCoRaHS, which stands for Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow Network, is a program that works to report precipitation and significant weather in their areas. Mitchell is one of three Anderson reporters.
Mitchell said that the official amount of rainfall in October will be released next month by the Water Treatment Plant.
The record for rainfall during the month of October is 8.21 inches in 1919.
“We may not officially break a record, but we’re probably one of the top two or three wettest on record,” Mitchell said.
In addition to the large amounts of rainfall, the White River also passed the flood stage, reaching the upper level of minor flood stage. According to Mitchell, the river crested at about 13.16 feet, whereas the flood stage is 10 feet.
Compared to average temperatures last October, Anderson is considerably warmer this year by approximately 7 degrees.
“I think we’re on pace for the third warmest October on record in Anderson,” Mitchell said.
First frost, which usually occurs in the beginning of October, happened just a few days ago on the morning of Oct. 27.
“The latest that Anderson had ever had a first frost was Oct. 26 of 2005, so we’ve probably beat that. We’ve probably had our latest first frost on record,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell expects that over the next week, temperatures will be considerably cooler than those we have seen recently.
While there could be a warm spell come mid-November, temperatures will stay low after that.
“It looks like winter’s probably going to start pretty fast unlike the last few. I think by the time we’re hitting Thanksgiving we’re going to be consistently cold and probably snowy,” Mitchell said.
