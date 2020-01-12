15 of 35 area schools meet overall federal ratings standard

ANDERSON – U.S. Department of Education ratings for 2018 are mixed for public schools serving students in Madison County and surrounding communities, with 15 of 35 meeting the overall standard.
“I am proud of the work Indiana schools are doing to academically prepare our children for life beyond high school,”said state Superintendent Jennifer McCormick in a prepared statement. “To better serve schools for future successes, however, it is important we develop a single modernized state-legislated accountability system that is fair, accurate, and transparent. Our kids, schools, teachers, and parents deserve it.”
This is the second year Indiana schools are being rated under two accountability systems, one for the federal government and one for the state. However, in an effort to provide more clarity and prevent the issuance of two grades, the federal education department approved IDOE’s amendment to Indiana’s Every Student Succeeds Act plan by allowing schools to receive federal accountability ratings rather than grades.
The schools are rated by the U.S. Department of Education on English/language arts achievement, progress and closing gaps as well as addressing chronic absenteeism. High schools also are rated on their graduation rates and strength of diplomas.
Schools are rated as follows: exceeds, meets, approaches and does not meet expectations.
Of the 25 elementary schools serving students in Madison County and surrounding communities, 10, or about 40%, met the overall expectation. None exceeded the expectation.
Of the 10 high schools serving students in Madison County and surrounding communities, about one-half met the overall expectation, but none exceeded it.
By comparison, more than 56% of high schools and 53% of elementary and middle schools statewide received a rating of meets or exceeds expectations.
The only local district where all the schools met the overall expectation was South Madison Community Schools.
“Overall we are pleased with the corporation’s federal ratings,” said South Madison Superintendent Joe Buck. “The administration, teachers, and students of South Madison Community School Corporation work extremely hard in a collaborative effort to achieve academic success, which gives the entire school community a sense of pride and accomplishment. South Madison’s accomplishments would not be possible without the support of the school board for the entire school program, nor would it be possible without the support of the parents and guardians who have entrusted South Madison Community School Corporation with the education of their children.”
BELOW EXPECTATIONS
Two schools, ACS’s COMPASS alternative school and Elwood Jr.-Sr. High School, did not meet the overall expectation.
Elwood Superintendent Joe Brown said he was perplexed by the rating because his district’s teachers and administrators try to employ the best educational practices.
“Our high school rating, according to the state, is that we are meeting the state’s expectations,” he said.
Elwood schools officials will be combing through the state and federal data to determine where the disconnect is and how to address it, Brown said.
Among the district’s efforts, Brown said, is the implementation of social-emotional learning programs. That includes tripling the number of students who are receiving mental health support in partnership with Aspire.
“We’ve definitely moved to implementing more social-emotional programming for all of our students,” he said. “I think it’s critical that we take care of social-emotional needs to take care of the academics.”
Brown said he also hopes to improve the rating in the future through adjustments in the English/language arts and math curricula that have been put into place this school year.
COMPASS was the only school in Madison County or surrounding areas that did not meet expectations on any criteria on which it was rated.
In an emailed statement, Anderson Community Schools Superintendent Timothy Smith said COMPASS is in its first five years of existence, and its federal accountability is based on student growth versus iLearn and student growth. About 38% of COMPASS students grew from the 2018 ISTEP assessment to the 2019 iLearn, he said.
“Although this is not where we want to be with our COMPASS students, it does demonstrate some academic progress from students with many behavioral and academic difficulties,” he said.
Though academics are important, Smith said, it never was expected that COMPASS would be a high-performing building. The focal point there, he said, is to prepare student behaviorally for reintroduction to their home schools.
“Many of our COMPASS students have been exposed to trauma,” he said. “As a result, their bodies are hijacked by a brain state that produces chronic amounts of cortisol and adrenaline which shut off the areas of the brain responsible for learning, emotional regulation, attention, and working memory. In this state, children can appear apathetic, shut down, and unmotivated; they often have extreme behavior problems.
“Our COMPASS staff focuses on regulating emotions and stress response systems before learning and cognition can occur,” he added.
Smith said schools like COMPASS need a little more latitude when it comes to ratings.
“We are making incredible strides with these students, but they are in areas that aren’t measured on a standardized test,” he said. “These tests don’t take into account the incredible progress our students are making socially, emotionally, and behaviorally. Standardized tests don’t account for the ways our staff has helped students overcome trauma, inspiring hope, applied coping strategies.”
A DIPLOMA’S WORTH
Most districts meet or exceed expectations when it comes to graduation rates, but four districts, including ACS, Elwood and Frankton-Lapel, did not meet expectations when it came to strength of diploma. According to the IDOE website, strength of diploma measures the academic rigor of the diplomas conferred by dividing the number of students who earn Core 40 or honors diplomas by the total number of students.
Frankton-Lapel Superintendent Bobby Fields said he believes he knows what the problem is in his district.
“When you read through that, it also talks about the number of waivers that were granted,” he said. “We granted more waivers for the kids that did not pass the graduation qualifying exam. I think that’s what lowered our rating on the category.”
Fields said he was frustrated because many students from his district perform poorly on standardized tests and, therefore, are not considered worthy of being graduated by the state and federal governments. But many have gone on to become exemplary students in college, he added.
“At one point, we had kids taking three different exams,” he said. “I don’t really know what we can do. We do everything we can to get the kids to pass the exam that’s in place at any time.”
That should be corrected in the future as schools throughout the state put students on pathways to graduation, which will be helpful for students more suited for the trades than for college, Fields said. Though current measures place a heavy emphasis on standardized testing, future success will be measured in part by job preparedness factor, such as internships and certifications.
“Kids are going to have to qualify through pathways, now,” Fields said. “There are going to be other ways to qualify for graduation other than passing the test. I think that will be a much better way of getting kids qualified for graduation than we have now.”
Smith said Anderson High School simply has too many students graduating with a general diploma rather than a Core 40 diploma.
“It is a challenge for some of our students to pass the math sequence which must be Algebra, Geometry, and Algebra II in order to qualify for the Core 40,” he said.
In an effort to change that, Smith said, IDOE has granted ACS the ability to offer analytical Algebra II, which has a more streamlined curriculum than traditional Algebra II.
“The implementation of the Freshman Academy at AHS also assists students to stay on track with credits using tutoring during success period and the Student Support Center,” he said.
Highland Middle School, which only recently was able to raise its state accountability grade from an F, received an overall federal rating of approaching expectation.
“We always want Highland to improve and we are proud they are no longer in priority status,” Smith said. “Since the target moved with a new test in 2019, it is difficult to gauge where Highland is just by looking at iLearn data. Our internal data such as NWEA and 8-Step formative assessments show our students at Highland are making progress. We will have a better picture after 2020 iLearn results come out to determine if the changes we are making have an impact.”
GETTING TO CLASS
Many of the districts also struggled with addressing chronic absenteeism, according to the federal education department’s ratings. Among the 10 high schools, none met the standards, though three approached it.
Fields said the rating is misleading because students in his district, generally, have good attendance.
For instance, according to the state’s 2018 Annual Performance Report, Frankton and Lapel each had a 95.3% attendance rate, including 54 students at Frankton and 44 at Lapel with more than 10 unexcused absences.
“That’s one of the indicators we will live with getting marked down on,” he said.
Frankton-Lapel employs a variety of strategies to combat chronic absenteeism, including contacting parents and attendance contracts rather than suspension or expulsion, Fields said.
“In my opinion, that’s better than expelling them,” he said. “The last thing they need is more time out of school.”
ACS’s Smith said student absenteeism at is a problem in most urban districts like his.
“In our elementary buildings, student absenteeism is an adult problem, meaning parents and guardians allowing their children to miss many days of school on an annual basis,” he said. “At the secondary level, students are able to get themselves to school without adult intervention.”
This school year, Smith said, the district is intervening earlier when it comes to absences.
“This includes conferences with parents and students, as well as asking our truancy officers to make home visits much sooner than in the past,” he said. “At the secondary level, we’ve enacted policies that exempt students from after-school activities, prom, and walking at graduation if their attendance rates dip below 90%.”