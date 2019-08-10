Tuberculosis behind bars

THB file Photo/John P. ClearyThis is the maximum security Pendleton Reformatory.

 John P. Cleary

PENDLETON – The Indiana State Police Pendleton District is investigating the stabbing death of an offender Friday at the Pendleton Correctional Facility, 4490 Reformatory Road.

According to a statement prepared by ISP, a preliminary investigation revealed that Clifford S. Baggett, 28, of Ustas, Florida, allegedly was stabbed multiple times by a fellow inmate, Tommy P. Holland, 44, of Indianapolis. The stabbing occurred about 3:30 p.m. in the dining hall of the facility.

An autopsy is pending.

