ANDERSON — Although a fine for failure to comply with zoning regulations was threatened against Drews Parts by the Madison County Planning Department, it was never imposed, county officials said recently.
Interim Planning Director Rachel Christenson sent a letter on June 7 to Kelly Drews saying that Drews had not by the end of May established a required retention pond and had not corrected violations for outside storage.
In the letter Christenson said a $1,000-per-day fine would be imposed starting June 1, but if the violation was corrected by the end of the month, any fine would be waived.
Christenson said Thursday she visited the site with county engineer Jessica Bastin and determined that Drews had made significant progress.
“From a planning perspective, it is in compliance,” she said. “There are still some issues with the (Madison County) Drainage Board. The fine was never imposed. It would have been if the work had not been completed by June 30.”
Lindsey Brown, a member of the Madison County Plan Commission, confirmed Friday the fines were never imposed against Drews Parts.
Local resident Sean Smith, who has raised numerous concerns about the Drews Parts operation, said in an email that county officials are contradicting the written records and their own statement.
Smith said the letter indicates Drews Parts was fined and that the fine would motivate him to complete the necessary work.
Prior to that, a stop-work order and violation notice said the company at 795 E. School St. didn’t meet the commitments made at the May 10 meeting of the Madison County Plan Commission. For those violations, Drews was fined $2,000. He paid the $2,000 fine and work at Drews Parts was allowed to resume.
In a written agreement with the Plan Commission, Drews agreed that Drews Parts work was only to take place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Last October, the Plan Commission approved rezoning an adjacent former church building as an office for Drews Parts. Two residents along School Street have voiced support for the rezoning request for the office.
The company has been at odds with residents along McArthur Court over activities on the former ABC Rail property. The neighbors have expressed concerns about drainage and have alleged that Drews is operating a salvage yard.
Attorney Ralph Sipes, representing Drews, previously said Madison Circuit Court Division 4 Judge David Happe ruled last October that Drews Parts was not a salvage yard and had passed all requirements of the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.