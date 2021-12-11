ANDERSON — Downed trees, utility poles and power lines throughout Madison County kept emergency workers busy throughout the night Friday and into Saturday morning as the remnants of a wave of tornadoes swept through Central Indiana.
Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said his department had received no reports of significant damage overnight. Deputies and officials from the Madison County Emergency Management Agency were working with local police departments to respond to reports of downed power lines, which Mellinger said at their peak were coming in “every few minutes during the night.”
“I would like to commend the Madison County Highway Department, whom I was told did an outstanding job of getting to as many places as they could as quick as they could,” Mellinger said in a text message. “Also I’d like to commend our deputies who were swamped but worked hand in hand with other law enforcement agencies to mitigate the circumstances.”
The county was buffeted by wind gusts of more than 40 mph throughout the night after multiple tornadoes plowed through neighboring Illinois and Kentucky. At an early-morning news conference, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he fears the storms may have killed at least 70 people, with the death toll expected to rise.
The storms have caused catastrophic damage across several states. Deaths were reported at a candle factory in Kentucky, an Amazon warehouse in Illinois and a nursing home in Arkansas.
Locally, power outages were widespread throughout Anderson and other communities. According to the city’s outage map, at least 4,000 customers were without power between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. Saturday morning. That number had shrunk to fewer than 300 as of 11 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.