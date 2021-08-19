ANDERSON — Officials tasked with operating the local criminal justice system are urging a .15% increase in the county’s public safety income tax.
The Madison County Council is considering that increase as well as a new .2% income tax to pay for the construction of a new jail.
The council projected revenues of $4 million to be shared with all government entities as a result of the public safety tax increase.
Sheriff Scott Mellinger, prosecutor Rodney Cummings, chief public defender Bryan Williams and the six elected judges sent a letter Wednesday to all members of the Madison County Tax Council seeking the tax increase to adequately fund the criminal justice system.
The letter states the sheriff’s department, jail, prosecutor’s office, public defender’s office, courts and probation department operate on less funding than counties with a comparable population.
“The backlog of cases created by the COVID-19 pandemic has revealed the weaknesses in our criminal justice system caused by inadequate funding,” the letter continues. “Federal resources provided by the American Rescue Plan Act will provide short-term relief and allow some of our offices to expand in critical ways.”
The officials said adequate funding in each aspect of the criminal justice system is essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice.
“The citizens of Madison County deserve better,” the letter continues. “We can do better.”
The officials all agreed that a new jail is necessary.
Financial consultant Brian Colton with BakerTilly said the .2% tax would raise an estimated $5.4 million toward the jail and the .15% tax would be used to cover any shortfall in paying the bonds if income tax collections decline.
As estimated by Colton the county would get $1.5 million from the public safety tax increase with the city of Anderson receiving $1.8 million.
Auditor Rick Gardner said he plans to request that the county council establish a separate fund for the increased public safety funds to cover any shortfall in the jail bond payment from the correctional tax rate.
Amounts estimated for other cities and towns are $280,000 for Elwood; $182,000 for Alexandria; $119,000 for Pendleton and $140,000 shared among other communities.
Increasing the public safety income tax takes a majority vote of the Madison County Local Income Tax Council which comprises the city and town councils along with the county council.
Colton said if Madison County and Anderson vote for the increase it would be adopted. If Anderson doesn’t vote for the increase it would require the support of Madison County and other communities.
Based on the 2010 census figures, Anderson has 42.65 votes on the tax council and Madison County has 33.91 votes. Elwood has 6.54 votes; Alexandria, 3.91 votes and Pendleton has 3.23 votes.
