ANDERSON — An Ohio man has been arrested on two felony charges of rape and sexual battery in connection with an April incident.
Nathan Hyatt, 28, Midway, Ohio, was arrested Tuesday by the Anderson police department.
If convicted of the charges, Hyatt faces a possible 6-to-35-year prison sentence.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Hyatt met an Anderson woman through Tinder and agreed to meet at her apartment on April 30.
The woman told Anderson police they had consensual sex and after stating she felt “overwhelmed,” Hyatt suggested she take a nap.
She said she was awakened by a telephone call and at the time Hyatt was having sexual intercourse with her.
The woman told police that she told Hyatt that she didn’t want to have sex again.
When Hyatt left the apartment, she stated she was not going to make a police report and assured him she wasn’t accusing him of anything.
On May 3 while at the hospital, she said that she didn’t report the rape because she thought “no one would believe her”.
Officers called to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital encouraged her to report the incident.
She told police she was “confused and shocked” by what happened and felt scared and wanted Hyatt to leave the residence.
The charging document states the first rape charge was because the woman verbally refused any sexual contact.
The second rape charge is that she was unaware that the sex was taking place while she was sleeping.
The sexual battery charge is because Hyatt touched her when she was unaware the act was taking place and to satisfy his sexual desires.